Ruby Wax reflects on awkward encounter with Madonna in 1994

Ruby Wax reflected on car crash interview with Madonna

Ruby Wax recently reflected on her “car crash” interview with Madonna.

Recalling the moment when the 71-year-old comedian interviewed the Queen of Pop for the BBC to promote her Bedtime Stories album in 1994, Ruby referred to her as “defensive.”

Speaking exclusively to the Heat magazine, Wax said: "She kept saying which camera she wanted. I had to make sure she wasn't insulted, because she was ready for an insult or a hardball question to be thrown. She was totally defensive, and that's not a way to do an interview."

In response to a question about maintaining the decorum through the chat, she explained: "I tried to make her laugh and then I tried to take her seriously, except I was doing an entertainment show, so I had to keep it funny. She was answering me in a kind-of snide way and not being honest.”

"I can only be honest, so it was a car crash. I think, in the end, she thought I was funny in a goofy kind of way. But she couldn't get serious,” Ruby added.

In a conversation with The Matt Lucas Awards’ show, she previously said of the Vogue singer: “I thought we were going to bond but she hated me on sight.”