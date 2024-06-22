Kate Middleton finally reacts to Taylor Swift's new selfie with Prince William

Taylor Swift turns to Instagram to treat fans with her and Travis Kelce's photo with William and his kids

Kate Middleton has broken her silence on American pop superstar Taylor Swift's stunning selfie with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Princess Kate jointly thanked US megastar Taylor Swift for a "great concert" as they shared a photo of the Cruel Summer hitmaker taking a selfie with the future King and his children George and Charlotte.

Kate's post comes after some of royal fans raised question on William's dance amid royal health woes. However, Catherine appeared enjoying the moments with her loved ones.

In a separate post, shared by Swift, her NFL boyfriend Travis Kelce was also in the selfie with the royals.



The future King sent fans into frenzy with his wild dance moves to Taylor Swift's Shake It Off as he celebrated his 42nd birthday alongside his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the singer's concert at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday.



Taylor Swift also turned to her official Instagram to treat fans with her and Travis Kelce's photo with William and his two kids, attracting massive praise from fans.

Swift captioned the iconic picture: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

Swift seemingly delighted cancer-stricken Kate as she shared the delightful photo with the Princess' loved ones.



Prince William, who's considered a friend of the pop superstar, previously shared the stage with Swift and Jon Bon Jovi for a performance of Livin' On A Prayer for a charity event at Kensington Palace in 2013.



Taylor Swift is performing three gigs in London this weekend before returning to the venue for a further five in August. She will return to the 90,000-capacity venue on Saturday evening and Sunday.