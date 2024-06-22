Camila Cabello gives glimpse of ‘sensory world’ in new song ‘Chanel No. 5’

Camila Cabello released the official visualiser of Chanel No. 5 on Friday

Camila Cabello offers a peek into her upcoming album, C, XOXO, with the newly released song Chanel No. 5.



According to People, on Friday, June 21, the Señorita hitmaker released her latest single from her highly anticipated fourth studio album, featuring the theme of being a confident woman in her pursuits.

"Cute girl with a sick mind/I know just how to play my cards right/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No. 5," she serenaded.

"If I want him, he's all mine/I know just how to f--- with his mind/Wrist, wrist, spritz, spritz, make him come alive (Ah)/Chanel No.5," the song continued.

With Chanel No. 5, Cabello, 27, opened a window into the "sensory world" of the forthcoming album, previously described by her as "sensual."

Before the song’s release, she explained how the track fits into the album's overall theme.

"The world of C, XOXO is a very sensual one, and in the root meaning sense of that word," she wrote, adding, "sensual means of the senses - taste, touch, sight, smell, sound."

"I wanted you to be in the sensory world I was in when I wrote it," the Shameless songstress elaborated, "Red chipped nails is our way of wabi sabi being tongue tied is also shibari we’re subtle and complex like the taste of umami magic and real like a Murakami novel."

Cabello released the official visualiser of Chanel No. 5 on Friday, while the album C, XOXO, is set to hit the streams on June 28.