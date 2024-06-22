Giovanni Pernice eyes Italian comeback after quitting 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Giovanni Pernice 'in talks' to join another show following Strictly exit

Giovanni Pernice is reportedly 'in advanced talks' to join a huge show following his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Italian dancer, who had been Strictly’s top performer for the last nine years, left the show following complaints about training from former celebrity dance partner Amanda Abbington and three others.

Amanda had accused the 33-year-old dancer of "abusive or threatening behavior" after which she suffered from “mild Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.”

Although Giovanni had denied the accusations, BBC wrote off his name from the celebrity line-up.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Mail, a source claimed: “Giovanni is in advanced talks to join the Italian version of Strictly, Dancing with the Stars. Bosses are really keen to sign him as a judge given his fame and status in the UK but are also open to the dancer performing as a professional, if he still wants to compete.”

The insider further offered an inside scoop on Pernice’s plans to compete as a top applicant following his nine-year stint as a professional dancer.

They explained: “All he wants is a fresh start and to join Dancing with the Stars in Italy will certainly give him the new chapter he's been hoping for.”

For the unversed, Giovanni posted a statement on Instagram last week denying allegations.