Prince William, Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte 'is a Queen in the making'

Princess Charlotte is the image of a young Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Charlotte, who is third in line to the British throne after her father Prince William and older brother Prince George, is said to be 'a Queen in the making'.



Kate Middleton and William's nine-year-old daughter has attracted massive praise from royal fans for her caring and loving gestures during royal outings.

Charlotte often accompanies the Prince and Princess of Wales to royal events with her siblings and leaves fans constantly impressed by her calm and cheerful manner.

Some royal commentator and body language experts believe the little princess possesses the qualities of the late Queen.



According to some, Charlotte could very well be a Queen or senior royal figure in the making.



"It's often noted how Princess Charlotte is the image of a young Queen Elizabeth II, but she also appears to possess some of her personality traits too. Although brother George will one day be King, Charlotte already displays the stoicism and confidence of her late great-grandmother, according to HELLO!'s Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey.

"Her self-assuredness and awareness of duty is something which will put her in good stead if she carries out full-time royal duties in future and no doubt will help her to support George when he ascends the throne," said the expert.

Princess Charlotte got the spotlight during her latest appearance with her cancer-stricken mom Kate Middleton as Catherine was seen lovingly touching her daughter's hair before getting into their carriage.

