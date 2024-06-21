Jennifer Lopez drops major hint about growing ‘conflict' with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez dropped a big hint about her growing conflict with Ben Affleck with her solo trip to Italy.

The musician was recently photographed enjoying the summer holidays with her friends as she left her husband in Los Angeles amid the growing rumours of their marital woes.



Speaking of Lopez’s solo trip, relationship expert Louella Alderson told The Mirror that her decision to enjoy life alone is "another sign that things may not be going well in her marriage with Ben Affleck."

The expert said that the power couple of Hollywood have recently been spending a lot more time apart and the Air director has even moved out of their shared home to a new rented place.

She said, "This suggests that there may be some underlying issues or conflicts in their relationship that they are trying to work through."

Louella believes that Jennifer's trip to Italy is "allowing her some time and space to reflect on her marriage and what she wants for her future."



Moreover, the expert shared that Lopez is a "strategic and independent woman," so it's likely that "she is considering her options and needs some time alone to make decisions about her next steps."



For the unversed, it has been reported for the past few weeks that Lopez and Affleck are heading for divorce due to their different approaches towards life.