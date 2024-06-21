Margaret Qualley delves into deeper meaning of upcoming film 'Kinds of Kindness'

Margaret Qualley reflects on well-being at work

Margaret Qualley recently reflected on the importance of being "nice to yourself" at work.

The 29-year-old actress, who attended the New York City premiere of her new film Kinds of Kindness, opened up about its theme and application on Thursday, June 20.

Speaking exclusively to reporters at the Museum of Modern Art, Qualley said: "That's the whole thing, right? I think - I mean the whole thing of life, too, we don't have very much control.”

"We're always trying to reckon with it. I'm always just trying to be like, 'Okay,' and on my car rides home after a day of work are just me trying to be nice to myself because you can't do anything now."

Qualley, who portrayed the role of Vivian in the film, attended the premiere alongside director Yorgos Lanthimos, and costars Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, Hunter Schafer, and Hong Chau.

For the unversed, Kinds of Kindness is a round-up of three plot-lines in which the actors play various characters across New Orleans.

The film is slated for release in theatres on Friday, June 21.