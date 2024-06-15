Kate Middleton shares rare bonding moment with kids at Trooping the Colour

Princess Kate made first public appearance with at Trooping the Colour alongside her kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 6.



The quartet travelled down the Mall in a carriage while Prince William arrived at the official birthday celebrations of King Charles on horseback.

During their arrival, the Princess of Wales was filmed chatting with her children, sparking curiosity within royal watchers over their interaction.

Speaking to The Sun, lip reader Gaby Lane revealed the family appeared in high spirits as they marvelled at the regal sight of affairs at the major event.

In an attempt to catch his mum’s attention, George told her: “Look over there ma,” as Gaby noted the future King-in-waiting “looked so happy” during the procession.

Meanwhile, Kate was also enthusiastic to spot fans’ loving banners and flags on their way, telling her kids: “Right, look at that.”

The youngest of the royal stayed true to his role, cracking up his siblings and Kate as he pulled faces from insider the carriage.