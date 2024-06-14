Prince Harry to be welcomed by King Charles at Trooping the Colour

King Charles III, who's gearing up for Trooping the Colour, will reportedly welcome his estranged son Prince Harry if he arrives to attend the King's birthday parade.

The Duke of Sussex has an 'open invitation' to attend Trooping the Colour, according to an expert.

Numerous members of the royal family are expected to join King Charles at Buckingham Palace for the iconic balcony appearance during the event on June 15.



Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden, on the Palace Confidential podcast, stated: "There's said to be an open invitation for Harry and Meghan to attend any big royal events that are still available."

But, according to Charlotte Griffiths, there's one reason that their attendance is "hard to imagine".

The expert reminisced about Meghan's "uncomfortable" first appearance at Trooping the Colour alongside Harry, noting a "very awkward exchange" with Princess Kate.

"Meghan actually looked quite uncomfortable and I can't imagine her ever wanting to stand on that balcony again because she has to stand at the back and share the limelight, which we know isn't her favourite thing," according to Griffiths.



"I just can't see him ever coming back without her, he just wouldn't do that, he wouldn't separate from her for long enough, and I just think she would probably refuse even if she just in the UK, which is a hypothetical argument because we know she doesn't come here," she added.



Meghan and Harry have not taken part in a Trooping the Colour event since 2019, after stepping down as senior royals the following year. They now reside in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



It's also unlikely that Kate Middleton will make an appearance at the ceremony due to her ongoing health issues, and there's buzz that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis might skip the event as well.