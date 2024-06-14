Meghan Markle steps up to help Prince Harry cope with royal heartache

Meghan Markle has been a constant source of comfort for Prince Harry, who is said to be currently battling feelings of loneliness and resentment towards his family.



Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source revealed the Duke of Sussex feels betrayed by behaviour of his father King Charles and brother Prince William ever since he quit the Firm in 2020.

Moreover, he is believed to be missing his UK life, including friends, one of whom is the Duke of Westminster Hugh Grosvenor, who recently tied the knot.

The 75-year-old monarch also reportedly snubbed an invite to the Sussexes for his upcoming birthday parade.

The source shared: "There are some days when Harry says he can't take it anymore — the slights, the coldness coming from the palace, it's like he's no longer a part of that family.”

They went on to explain that a "worried" Meghan, 42, "seems to be his only anchor these days."

According to the source, the Suits alum is constantly reminding Harry of the reason of their decision to stepped away from the royal family.

"She reminds him how unhappy he was in the U.K. and how they have so much to be grateful for now," they claimed. "She doesn't spend a lot of time looking backward. She's focused on the present and thinks he should be too."