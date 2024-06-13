Nina Dobrev reveals embracing 'cuddle puddle' lifestyle amid recovery

Nina Dobrev underwent a knee surgery after she snapped her knee while landing during the bike accident

Nina Dobrev gave insights into her ongoing lifestyle amid recovery after sustaining severe injuries from a dirt biking accident.

In the Wednesday, June 12, episode of The Talk show, the Vampire Diaries star seemed to enjoy chatting with the hosts of the CBS chat show, revealing her schedule during the recovery phase.

"Cuddle puddle is my life these days. It's just the puppies, and at home watching movies, physical therapy, eat, sleep, or pee is kind of the schedule," she said.

The 35-year-old actress further shared that she's also using the time to watch Fargo.

In addition, during the latest episode, she also stated that her TV appearance on the chat show was the first time she had left the house in over two months since her accident.



Dobrev shared all the injuries listing, "I had knee surgery; I got a giant brace. I can't really walk on my own yet...I had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus."

She explained the whole accident, "I was in a wheely, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew."

"Luckily, it didn't fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse," Dobrev recalled, "But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just like snapped."

The Out-Laws actress said her recovery includes taking several leg selfies from different angles and cuddling her pets.