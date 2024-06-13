All eyes on Princess Eugenie, Beatrice as Andrew-King Charles 'feud' intensifies

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have been dragged into Prince Andrew and King Charles III's alleged rift over royal residence as the monarch is reportedly building pressure on his younger brother to move out of Royal Lodge.

The Duke of York currently lives in luxurious 30-room property with his ex-wife but the monarch wants his brother to downsize and move into the much smaller Frogmore Cottage, which requires less expensive upkeep.



On the other hand, the disgraced royal is said to be defying the King's decision. A friend of Andrew has recently claimed that the 64-year-old intends to continue living at the Royal Lodge and leave it to his daughters.



Svar Nanan-Sen and Cameron Walker, on The Royal Record podcast, discussed the attempt to move "stubborn" Andrew out.

"One report this week discussed that a possible motivation for Andrew is holding out is that he sees the Royal Lodge as part of Beatrice and Eugenie's inheritance," said Svar.

"The lease has got another 54 years on it to go, Andrew is 64, and so there is very much the possibility that at some point it could pass on to his daughters."

Prince Beatrice and Eugenie have not shared their direct reactions amid ongoing alleged rift between their dad and uncle.

Beatrice and Eugenie "do not want Royal Lodge" despite their father refusing to leave the property because it is their "inheritance", according to GB News royal correspondent Cameron Walker.



He added: "Prince Andrew is I think we can safely say is pretty stubborn. And if you just think about Prince Andrew's life, this is the guy who was born into the Royal Family as the spare."



"He was the spare to King Charles's heir. Then, slowly but surely, over the decades, he's been depleted. He was rumoured to be Queen Elizabeth's second favourite son, then Prince William's born, he moves further down the line of succession.

"He accepts freebie flights from his rich friends. He then is nicknamed Airmiles Andy by the press. He then gets a relationship, a friendship, with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which clearly then unravelled with the Newsnight interview."

Ultimately, He was forced to step back as a working member of the Royal Family.

The journalist explained: "So is this Prince Andrew's way of trying to hold on desperately to the last thing that gives him status, rather than being demoted yet again, to a really small cottage which used to be lived in by Harry and Meghan and has been done up to Harry and Meghan's Californian tastes.



"I think it's going to be really interesting to see how this one plays out."

It comes after The Times alleged that the King is renewing his efforts to evict Andrew from Royal Lodge, threatening him with being cut off financially if he did not comply.