Kate, Prince William’s playful memories resurface as princess battles cancer

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photographer spilled on a fond memory of the royals as they continue to be embroiled in health crisis.



Speaking to Us Weekly, Samir Hussein divulged some behind-the-scenes secrets from the Waleses’ archery competition during their royal trip to India and Bhutan in 2016.

He also dished on the couple’s relationship dynamics, marred by their competitive side that often manifests during sports season.

“They’re definitely very competitive. They’re both very sporty,” he said of William and Kate. “They’ve competed many times over the years, be it boat races or even though even sprint races … and they’re always very competitive.”

Reflecting on the 2016 outing, Samir recalled: “William and Kate sort of tried their arm at some archery and they both looked great. Kate was in traditional clothing and when it was her turn, I sort of moved around to move directly opposite where she was firing.”

“She fired the arrow and for a second it looked like it was coming straight towards me,” he continued. “Kate just laughing [her] head off [and then] sort of scampered away. It’s just a very natural picture.”

“You’ve got William by her side and they’re both just sort of laughing [their] heads drop straight down [toward] the camera.”

The royal snapper gushed that the snapshots that came from the moment showcased "a little bit more of their personality" as they appeared “sort of laughing and they can really sort of be themselves”.