King Charles' final warning to Prince Harry: Stop leaking royal secrets

King Charles' final warning to Prince Harry amid ongoing feud

King Charles, who's battling cancer, has "directly" told Prince Harry to stop snitching on the royal family's secrets, according to a new report.



A royal expert and historian has claimed that the Duke of Sussex was issued a stern warning by his father over Harry's public stunts against the royal family.

"Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble," Tom Quinn told the Mirror.



"And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something, there are going to be consequences if you do not obey," added Quinn.

This comes after Harry was seemingly snubbed by the King on his recent trip to the UK, when the monarch decided not to meet the Duke citing his "busy schedule".

Harry and the royal family's relations have been strained ever since the Sussexes moved to Montecito to begin a new chapter in their lives, much of which involved spilling secrets from their time as royals.

Meghan and Harry signed multiple lucrative deals to tell their story, with Harry writing a memoir 'Spare' about this fallout with his father and brother, signing lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify.

But the fallout threatened to sever ties between father-son duo, King Charles and Prince Harry, for good, and the monarch reached out to Harry "directly" to urge him to stop leaking details, according to Quinn.

Harry's decision to go public has soured relations, rather than mended them.



The expert went on claiming: "Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family, he has had just one aim - to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends."

"Harry just can't see that complaining in private might work; complaining publicly just makes things worse, and in Harry's case, that means more and more ties to his past being severed," according to the expert.