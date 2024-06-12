Meghan feels 'humiliated' as she couldn't cope with recent loss alongside Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a massive £100 million deal with Netflix

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "would find it impossible to recover from the blow of losing their Netflix contract," a royal expert has claimed.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a massive £100 million deal with the streaming giant in 2020, just months after announcing their decision to step down as senior working royals. The couple relocated to Montecito, California, but have left fans disappointed with their lack of Netflix projects.

They featured in the docu-series Harry & Meghan, which focused on their life behind the scenes as they started a new life in America, and Harry’s documentary "Heart of Invictus," which highlighted the story of the prince’s beloved Invictus Games.

However, speculation has arisen that their five-year deal with Netflix, due for renewal next year, might be terminated. Royal author and expert Tom Quinn told The Mirror he believes Harry and Meghan couldn’t cope with such a loss.

“Harry and Meghan are on the brink of losing their multi-million-dollar Netflix contract for the simple reason that Netflix expected a great deal more from the couple,” he explained.



He claimed that Harry and Meghan’s very public - and embarrassing - Spotify blunder, in which their contract was axed early over the lack of projects, has deeply affected the couple, and they’re keen to avoid another failure.

“It’s very likely to be a repeat of the problem with the couple’s Spotify contract which came to an abrupt end in 2023 after Harry and Meghan failed, according to a Spotify spokesperson, to meet ‘productivity benchmarks’,” Tom continued.

“It’s always been Meghan‘s dream to build a hugely successful commercial enterprise and she is still convinced – even after the Spotify debacle – that she has the drive and talent to make this happen. The loss of the Netflix contract would be a major blow and one from which it would be all but impossible to recover,” he shared.

“The last thing Meghan wants is the humiliation of trying to set up a deal with a much smaller company - the way things are going even that might not be a possibility.”

Despite the ongoing speculation, Meghan and Harry are reportedly in the process of creating new content for Netflix, with the former Suits star teaming up with the streaming giant for a new cookery and lifestyle show based on her new brand, American Riviera Orchard.

Meanwhile, Harry is producing a new documentary about one of his passions, the world of international polo.



