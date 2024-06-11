Imran Khan consents to holding talks with rivals: PTI chief

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar speaks with journalists outside the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi on June 11, 2024, in this still taken from a video. — Screengrab/YouTube/GeoNews

RAWALPINDI: After months of antagonism, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has consented to holding talks with the government to settle matters with his opponents, party Chairman Barrister Gohar announced on Tuesday.



"We told the PTI founder that dialogue is necessary, as the distance is widening. He agreed with us [on this]," said Gohar while speaking with journalists outside the Adiala jail.



According to Gohar, Khan wants the avenues of dialogue to be opened. He told journalists that Khan is ready to forgive what has happened to him for reconciliation.

"PTI founder has said many times that 'I am ready to forgive what happened to me'," said the PTI chairman.



When asked if the negotiations will take place at the behest of the Supreme Court's advice, Barrister Gohar said: "The option given by the SC is also under consideration."

However, he emphasised that it is PTI's "own decision" to negotiate.

"PTI founder did not write any letter to the SC for negotiation. PTI will also respond to its negotiation option."

Gohar maintained the party will begin its negotiations after talking to Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

He said there is an alliance with Achakzai and other parties, that his party will take them into confidence.

"Negotiations can also be held at the alliance level. PTI can also initiate itself," said the party's chief, reiterating that there is no option but negotiation.

"We have never refused to negotiate. The ice is breaking. We want things to improve," said Gohar, insisting that PTI's negotiation offer should not be interpreted as a deal.

The PTI chief's comment comes days after Khan decided to "step back" from his rigid stance, ordering his party leaders to establish contacts both inside and outside the Parliament to ease the ongoing political tension, sources told Geo News.

The sources said that the party's leadership was directed to hold talks with various political parties outside the Parliament, while its lawmakers were also asked to enhance its relations with parties in the ruling coalition government.

Gohar told journalists that the party's founder met with lawyers today and informed them about not being allowed to talk to his sons.

The PTI founder's decision came after his interaction with Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa when he appeared for a hearing before the Supreme Court.

During the hearing pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments, CJP Isa suggested that Khan go to the Parliament to help resolve Pakistan’s problems "as the country needs to move forward".

The former prime minister has given his party's three-member committee the authority to establish contact with the establishment, said the sources.