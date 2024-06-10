King Charles becomes emotional about Archie, Lilibet with friends: 'wants them live'

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan and their children live in Montecito, California

King Charles is determined to build a relationship with Prince Harry's children and be actively present in their lives, according to sources.



Despite undergoing cancer treatment since February, the monarch has confided in friends that he is unhappy with only seeing them via video calls, having met Archie, five, just a few times and two-year-old Lilibet only once.

His renewed commitment to becoming more involved was highlighted when he sent Lilibet a heartfelt gift and card for her birthday last week.

Sources close to the 75-year-old King, who was in Normandy last week for D-Day commemorations, say he is “keener than ever” to focus on his family and his duties and “make up for lost time” after being forced to scale back engagements after his diagnosis.

Prince Harry, 39, his wife Meghan, 42, and their children live in Montecito, California, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit royal life in 2020. Relations with the Royal Family have become fractured after high-profile interviews, including one with Oprah in 2021, a Netflix show in 2022, and Harry’s explosive 2023 memoir, Spare.

Those who know the King best say he has been in a reflective mood and considers his close bond with his son William’s three children a blessing. He is a “fantastic and enthusiastic grandpa” to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, five, sources say.

His wife Camilla, 76, is also ­understood to be a driving force behind his decision to ramp up efforts to see his other grandchildren.

A source said: “The King is absolutely committed to being present in all of his grandchildren’s lives. He values family above everything and whatever the course of his ­relationship with his son he would never be content with just seeing his grandchildren on the odd video call.”



