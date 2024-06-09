‘House Of The Dragon’ Ewan Mitchell never watched ‘Game Of Thrones’: Here’s why

Ewan Mitchell played the role of Aemond Targaryen in 'House of Dragon,' the Game of Thrones prequel

Ewan Mitchell, notable for his role as Aemond Targaryen in House of Dragon, made a major confession.

Deadline reported on Saturday, June 8, that the actor, who is busy promoting the second season of the Game of Thrones prequel, revealed in an interview with ComicBook that he hasn’t watched the drama series.

"I haven’t seen the original Game of Thrones,” the 27-year-old actor replied when he was asked to share that with whom he wants his character to interact with from GoT.

"I have a confession to make. I’ve never seen it, and I didn’t want to watch it going into this role," he remained adamant on his decision.

Shedding light on why he does not plan to watch the original series, Mitchell continued, "I didn’t want it to inform my decisions in any way, shape, or form, you know, whether it be consciously or subconsciously."

"I wanted to bring something fresh. Aemond is one of a kind, you know," he added.

Additionally, the season 2 of the spinoff is slated to hit the screen on June 16. House of Dragon creator George R.R. previously teased the upcoming series in December 2023.