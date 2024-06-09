Three armed men rob Geo News' employee in Karachi

The picture shows a man snatching. — X/@Huk06

KARACHI: A Geo News (Digital) employee, who was travelling to work on Monday morning, was robbed at gunpoint by three armed men near the Sindh Assembly.

The employee, Sharjeel Ahmed Khan, works as a social media executive at Geo News. He was commuting to office on his motorcycle from Liaquatabad to II Chundrigar Road.

The suspects held the victim at gunpoint and snatched his mobile phone, bag, money as well as his 70cc motorcycle and fled.

Speaking to Geo News, Sharjeel said that he contacted the police soon after the incident.

However, the law enforcement officials, instead of reaching at the spot and helping him, told the victim that a report has been filed over the phone.

They also advised him to file a report at Aram Bagh Police Station. Sharjeel said that he left for the station as soon as possible.

The victim then reported the incident and said that the police assured him that they would take action after getting the CCTV footage on Monday.

Karachi has seen a spree of street crimes, with top officials assuring the public repeatedly that they would take action to control the menace — but to no avail.

More than 70 people have so far lost their lives in snatching incidents so far in the city during the ongoing year.