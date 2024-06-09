Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez drop hint at possible divorce with new move

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s latest move is causing quite a stir as it indicates that the pair’s marriage may actually be beyond repair.



According to sources cited by TMZ, Affleck and Lopez are selling their $60 million Beverly Hills, California, marital home amid growing rumours of their divorce.

The source shared that the divorce may now be “imminent” as they made such a big decision.

Earlier this week, new images of the luxurious house had been uploaded to the real estate marketplace site Zillow, which appeared concerning to many fans.

Now, an insider told the outlet that the couple is using realtor Santiago Arana from The Agency to sell the home they purchased together last May.

The realtor has reportedly been showing the home for two weeks but there haven’t been any buyers yet.

Lopez and Affleck asking $65 million for their home, which they purchased in cash 10 months of their wedding, but they will be suffering a massive financial loss.

The two will reportedly suffer a financial loss of “millions of dollars” with the sale, however, because of the broker’s commission, “a new tax on super-expensive properties, along with significant money they plunked down in improvements.”

Meanwhile, Affleck has moved out of this house while JLo is looking for a new place of her own. It remains to be seen how things unfold between the couple.