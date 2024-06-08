Prince William's one royal title becomes talk of the town

Prince William and Kate Middleton have different titles in Chester

Prince William, who served as usher at his pal the Duke of Westminster's wedding to Olivia Henson in Chester, is making headlines for his one royal title.

The Prince of Wales, who got spotlight with his solo appearance at Hugh Grosvenor's big day, has different title in Chester, the Earl of Chester.

King Charles III announced that his eldest son William would be Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester in 2022.



William being heir to the throne automatically assumes the title Earl of Chester and Princess Catherine is the Countess of Chester. The Earldom of Chester was one of the most powerful Earldoms in medieval England.

While the titles have not merged, they have both been given to the heir apparent of the English throne since the late fourteenth century, according to a report.

The Earldom of Chester was first created in 1067. It was first held by Gerbod the Fleming from 1067 to 1070. It was then recreated in 1071 for Hugh D’Avranches, and recreated in 1254 and 1264.



It was in 1301 that it was recreated for Edward of Caernarvon who would go on to become King Edward II in 1307.

In 1312, Edward Plantagenet, the future King Edward III, was made Earl of Chester. Going forward, all Princes of Wales have been also made Earl of Chester.

William's new title gets the spotlight after he attended King Charles's godson Grosvenor's event at the city's cathedral.

The Duke of Westminster, 33, is godfather to Prince George, but the 10-year-old could not attend the wedding due to it falling on a school day. The Princess of Wales, who is receiving treatment for cancer, also did not attend.