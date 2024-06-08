Duke of Westminster's wedding: Prince Harry missing high profile event 'is very sad'

Hugh Grosvenor is a close friend of both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William

An expert has claimed that Prince Harry missing the "wedding of the year" is very sad.



Both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle missed the nuptials of Harry's close friend, the billionaire Duke of Westminster, which took place at Chester Cathedral on Friday afternoon. Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is a close friend of both Prince Harry and his brother Prince William.

The Duke married Olivia Henson on Friday, June 7. It was previously reported that the Duke of Sussex turned down a "save the date" invitation to avoid an "awkward" encounter with family members he is no longer close with, which has been seemingly confirmed recently.

Earlier in the week, before the wedding, an American news outlet "confirmed" that Harry was definitely invited to the event, after original reports claimed he was the one who was snubbed.

PEOPLE wrote how "there was an acknowledgment on both sides that it would be difficult for Harry to attend", adding that it was an "understanding between the two friends", according to a source.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has now weighed in, touching on the "sadness" of Harry and Meghan missing out on "the wedding of the year".

"To feel you have no choice but to miss the wedding of the year is very sad," Mr Fitzwilliams told us.

He added: "However, the deep rift within the royal family has ensured that Harry and Meghan were never going to accept an invitation to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster, godfather to Archie and a close friend of Harry. They knew William would be there, reportedly as one of the ushers."

Mr Fitzwilliams then spoke of the "media storm" that Meghan would have caused when he added: "They also knew that their presence would cause a media storm, especially since Meghan has not visited Britain since Queen Elizabeth's Funeral."



