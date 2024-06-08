Dick Van Dyke makes record by winning 2024 Daytime Emmy award

Dick Van Dyke becomes the oldest Daytime Emmys winner ever

Dick Van Dyke, a legendary actor and comedian, becomes the oldest Daytime Emmys winner ever at 98.



Van Dyke won the 2024 Daytime Emmy award for guest performer in a daytime drama series for his role in the Peacock’s Days of Our Lives.

The actor already established a record as the oldest Daytime Emmy nominee ever when he entered Friday's 51st Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7.

The annual Daytime Emmy Awards were aired live on CBS from the Westin Bonaventure hotel located in Downtown Los Angeles.

“I feel like a spy from nighttime television,” Van Dyke quipped.

“I’m the oldest nominee in history. I can’t believe it. I was playing old men all my life. If I had known I was going to live this long, I would have taken better care of myself!”

Van Dyke recalled having a “wonderful time” on Days, and remembered how one time during a serious scene he started laughing and “ruined the shot.”

“I’m 98 years old, can you believe it? This tops a lifetime of 80 years in the business. I love you, God bless,” he said.