A representational image of water droplets on a glass. — Pexels

Several parts of Karachi received drizzle on Friday evening, which came as a sigh of relief for the citizens who had been facing extreme heat for almost a monthn



After a brief spell of rain, the temperature of the city also witnessed a drop of a few degrees.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road and Gulistan-e-Johar were among the areas to witness drizzle. Meanwhile, Surjani Town, Scheme 33, Hawksbay, Baldia Town, Maripur, and Nazimabad also witnessed light showers on Friday evening.

A weather expert forecasted light precipitation accompanied by strong winds across the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

According to the analyst, the rain-producing cloud remnants from Balochistan arrived in the metropolis due to the western winds and caused precipitation

Moreover, a daily forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) suggested that windstorm/thunderstorm-rain was expected at isolated places of Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, central/south Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast/south Balochistan and upper/central Sindh on Friday.

The PMD statement highlighted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country on Saturday.

It, however, added that tomorrow (Saturday), rain and wind thunderstorm-rain is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, rain accompanied by wind and thunderstorms is also likely in central and south Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan and upper and central Sindh on Saturday evening.