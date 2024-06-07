Harry, Meghan's major reason for skipping high profile wedding laid bare

Duke of Westminster married fiancée Olivia Henson

Meghan Markle felt attending the event might compromise her dignity, according to an expert.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan missed the nuptials of Harry's close friend, the billionaire Duke of Westminster, who married fiancée Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral today. The Duke, whose real name is Hugh Grosvenor, has a close bond with both Harry and his estranged older brother, Prince William.

With William assigned an usher role for the ceremony, Harry reached a "civilized understanding" with Hugh for him and Meghan to skip the wedding, thereby facilitating William's attendance.

But according to royal biographer Ingrid Seward, it's likely Meghan wouldn't have been keen on attending in the first place.

She told the Mirror: "The Dukes of Westminster have always been close to the royal family. William and Harry's mum Princess Diana was close friends with Hugh Grosvenor's mum, Natalia. Tally as she is known, is Prince William's godmother and in turn, Diana was godmother to her daughter, Edwina.

"In yet another family tie, Hugh is one of King Charles' many godsons and will certainly receive a wedding gift from his godfather even though he will not be attending the nuptials.

"Young Hugh who is also a godfather to Prince George. There was never any question as to which of the brothers would take centre stage at the wedding. It had to be William. Harry made it clear he wouldn't be attending having had a chat with Hugh about the awkward situation and agreeing he should be the one to step down.

"There was also the question of Meghan being unwilling to attend such a high-profile society wedding knowing that most of that very society disliked her. Why would she want to come to a country where she could be pilloried, snubbed and embarrassed?

"Hers and Harry's presence would certainly have distracted from the bride and groom and even Meghan would know that would be the height of bad manners. Harry issued an unofficial memo saying, 'The Duke of Sussex sends his love and support and admiration for the couple for their wedding day.'"

Meanwhile, Ingrid added that the fact that both brothers couldn't be there on their friends' big day speaks volumes about the state of their relationship.

She added: "It is a sad reflection on William and Harry's troubled relationship that the brothers cannot even be in the same place at the same time.

"As an usher William would have had to guide Harry as a member of the Royal Family to a designated seat in the church. In the old days that would have provided the brothers with a lot of teasing and laughter with each other.

"Today it would make headlines of the wrong sort. It is a great sadness it has come to this. They will certainly not be reunited in the immediate future."