Duke of Westminster's wedding in chaos: Prince William witnesses disruption

Just Stop Oil protesters tried to disrupt the departure of the Duke and Duchess of Westminster after their wedding at Chester Cathedral.

Prince William, who served as the groom's usher, reportedly witnessed the commotion.

As the newlyweds exited, waving to the cheering crowds, two JSO protesters used fire extinguishers to release their distinctive orange smoke. The crowd booed the two female protesters before they were restrained and taken away by the police.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is the fourteenth richest person in Britain, according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

The duke, 33, is the wealthiest individual in the UK under the age of 40.

The Prince of Wales has a close friendship with the duke and undertook the role of usher at the wedding.

Prince Harry is also good friends with the Duke of Westminster and was invited to the wedding but decided not to attend.

The Duke of Sussex's decision to stay away from the high-profile wedding means William and Harry will avoid an awkward reunion.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine did not join William at the wedding in Chester.

Prince George, who is the godson of the Duke of Westminster, also did not travelled to Chester for the wedding.