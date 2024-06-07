Zendaya reveals how she manages her anxiety: ‘Have to be really intentional’

Zendaya finds a good network of support from her friends, family, and therapist



Despite being a Hollywood A-Lister, Zendaya is a self-proclaimed hermit, partly due to her mental health struggles.

In a new interview with Variety published Thursday, June 7, the 27-year-old actress opened up about her anxiety, admitting that she was even “filled with anxiety before [she] arrived" to the interview.

“I think sometimes people assume that because of what they see of me, maybe I’m a certain way,” she began.

However, the Euphoria actress explained that she’s a completely different person when she’s “not working,” often “isolating herself” from the world.

“My therapist, family, and friends will tell me, ‘You need to get up and get out,’ and I never want to…” she admitted, before explaining, “but when I make myself do it, I realise it’s actually kind of nice. I’m less anxious. I have to really be intentional about taking care of myself,”

Zendaya continued, “I’m learning to be more responsible for myself and for my own body and looking after it all. Sometimes it’s just getting out of bed, telling myself, ‘We’re facing the day: we’re taking a shower, we’re putting on real clothes, we’re seeing some sunshine.’ I try to set little challenges for myself.”

The Challengers star admitted that she’s “just learning the importance of breathwork and meditation now.”

“I’ve been living on a set and working since I was a kid, but it’s never been something that was accessible to me. I was just going, going, going, going, going. I feel like I’ve been holding my breath for a very long time,” she reflected.