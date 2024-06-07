King Charles wants to favour Camilla over Prince Andrew

The Duke of York has the lease on Royal Lodge but Charles controls the purse strings

King Charles is inclined to benefit Queen Camilla more than Prince Andrew, claims a royal commentator.



According to recent reports, the King is urging his younger brother to vacate the property and move into the smaller Frogmore Cottage that was previously given to Meghan and Harry.

Speaking to GBN America, royal commentator Lady Hervey said: "Charles kind of takes everything into his own hands and has new rules.

"Just like we're seeing with the Duke of York situation with his house. That is his house. He has a lease on that house. They can't just take it away."

GBNA host Nana Akua argued: "But they can, and they will. What does he need 30 bedrooms for?"

Lady Hervey argued: "What does Charles need another house for? He wants his house for Camilla. Now, how does Camilla need another house?

"How many houses do they have? They've got Windsor Castle. Why have a house that the Yorks have lived in for 20 years? Why do they have to keep going?

"They have the Queen's corgis, why displace the corgis? And Prince Andrew, who was the favourite son. I just find it really quite disgusting."

Nana responded: "He's the king and he's the boss. And if he doesn't want them in that is his choice."

Nana later added: "Andrew has been in his position where a lot of people will view him as somebody who has disgraced the monarchy, whether that's fair or not. So why shouldn't the King move him to Frogmore Cottage, which is very nice."

The Duke of York, 64, has the lease on Royal Lodge but Charles controls the purse strings.

A royal source claimed: "The King’s kindness is not without limit and there is a very good option for Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage, recently vacated by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which also has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge.

"He is taking longer than desirable to recognise the reality of the situation, even though it is clearly the most sensible course of action.

"If he doesn’t agree to move to a property better suited to his needs, then the King may have to reconsider the levels of support he is willing to provide."



