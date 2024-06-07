Jennifer Aniston gets emotional as she reminisces 30 years of 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston sheds 'happy tears' on three decades of widely lauded series 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston was moved to tears during a discussion about her globally beloved series, Friends, months ahead of its 30th anniversary.



In a candid conversation for Variety's Actors on Actors segment with Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, the emotions flowed when an offscreen producer suggested Brunson, 34, ask the 55-year-old star about her feelings on watching Friends all these years later.

"Oh, God, don’t make me cry," Aniston said, already becoming emotional.

"I won’t," Brunson replied, adding, "We won’t make each other cry."

Despite Brunson's reassurances, Aniston began to cry. "You’re already crying," Brunson noted. "Do you want a minute? We don’t have to talk about …" she tried to comfort the emotional actress.

Looking up to the ceiling, Aniston apologised, "Sorry, I just started thinking about…"

She clarified that her tears were "happy tears" before grabbing a tissue and dabbing her eyes, ready to continue the conversation.

Brunson then asked Aniston how she felt about the upcoming 30th anniversary of the Friends premiere, which aired on September 22, 1994.

"It’s so strange to think that it’s even 30 years old," Aniston said, recalling the excitement and nervousness of the premiere day.

"Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa [Kudrow] was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon," she recounted the premiere day.

"I snuck up and she was in the sink, the hair bowl, and I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it. It definitely flew out of control and that was unfortunate," she shared.