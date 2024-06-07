KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur addressing a press conference in DI Khan on May 10, 2024. – NNI

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is engaged in “establishing back-door contacts”, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan decided to "step back" from his rigid stance on holding talks.

Geo News learnt from sources that Khan has directed the PTI leadership to alleviate tension with political parties both inside and outside the Parliament.

The sources added that PTI’s political leadership will contact several parties inside as well as outside the Parliament to improve their political ties.

The former prime minister has given his party's three-member committee the authority to establish contact with the establishment, said the sources.

The sources revealed that it has been decided that PTI would support the state for political and economic stability to de-escalate tension.

“The party will move forward by holding negotiations on multiple matters including on committees of the Senate and National Assembly,” the sources said.

The softness in the PTI founder’s stance has been reported after his interaction with Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Thursday during the hearing of the case pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law amendments.

At the hearing, CJP Isa suggested Khan to go back to the parliament and help resolve the issues faced by Pakistan “as the country needs to move forward”.

The incarcerated Khan — during his appearance before the SC bench via video link from Adaila jail, where he remains behind bars since August 2023 — complained about facing political "victimisation" since his ouster from power in April 2022.

Alvi says Imran Khan being asked to strike deal

Former president and PTI leader Dr Arif Alvi, on June 5, claimed that the incarcerated party founder was being told to "strike a deal and leave the country".

Alvi had said that Khan rejected the offer and decided not to leave the country "at any cost".

The former president had predicted that those who were colluding to sentence Khan — the former prime minister — would face a complete failure.

Commenting on dialogue offers, the politico had said that his party was ready to hold talks with “stakeholders but not with the non-stakeholders”. He had asked the stakeholders to let go of hatred and practice compassion.

He had also said that the stakeholders should not be afraid of any kind of risks after the PTI founder’s release. Alvi demanded releasing the former prime minister, the supremacy of law in the country and returning the party’s mandate.

Alvi had further said that his party could not hold the incumbent rulers who were as much “powerless” as they came into power via “Form 47” and didn’t have “authority” to make decisions.

On June 5, he had said that his party would hold dialogue with the one who has real power to make decisions.