Lindsay Hubbard accuses Carl Radke of ‘Villainising’ her

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke reflected on their post breakup feelings

Lindsay Hubbard cast new shots at Carl Radke as the Summer House reunion kicked off.



According to People Magazine, when Hubbard, 37, made it to the New York City studio for the reunion on Thursday, June 6, she shared her feelings with Gabby Prescod about being in the same space as her former fiancé.

"I don't really look at him with emotion," she said. "It's just a body in the room. I think he told a lot of lies."

She went on to accuse, Radke, 39, of framing her as an antagonist in the wake of their breakup, "I think it's pretty obvious how much he was laying the groundwork and planting the seeds to villainise me."

On the other hand, Radke introspectively told a producer, "It's not all on me, I feel like we're both really responsible for a lot of this."

Additionally, the Summer House stars embroiled in another heated discussion when they joined the rest of the cast and host Andy Cohen.

Reflecting on the conversation that led to their breakup, Radke recalled, "I walked into that apartment to get on the same page as my fiancée, where we had been fighting and in conflict," hoping for a different outcome.

However, Hubbard accused Radke of "popping off" and "screaming at the top of his lungs" when she questioned why cameras were present.

Radke refuted her claims, suggesting that she was in denial all summer. He further pointed out that she’s been happy and moved on, dating someone since January, had that apartment of which he paid half the rent for nine months.