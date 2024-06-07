Johnny Wactor, late ‘General Hospital’ alum’s remains cremated after death

Johnny Wactor cremated after death

Johnny Wactor, the late General Hospital alum’s were cremated after his death at 37.



The late star’s death certificate, after he was shot dead, states that his remains were received by his mother, Scarlett, according to TMZ.

He now stays at her home in South Carolina after being cremated.

Wactor was shot dead in Los Angeles on May 25 as he was trying to protect his coworker by shielding her from three men who were trying to steal the catalytic converter from his car.

He was taken to the hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, told TMZ at the time that her son was a “loving young man” and his death “leaves a huge hole in the family’s heart.”

“When the person looked up he had on a mask, like a bandana,” she told Us Weekly on May 29. “When he saw that he immediately knew something was wrong, and that’s when he stepped in front of his coworker.”

“The car was jacked to one side, angled near his car, and one person was down low. That’s why he said, ‘Hey, man, you towing my car?’ He was not angry from what I believe,” she told the outlet. “He put his hands up and backed up or both, and they shot him.”