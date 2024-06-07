Harry, Meghan branded 'frauds' over their school plans for Archie, Lilibet

The couple are reportedly considering some highly prestigious schools for kids

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been labelled "frauds" over their school plans for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly considering some highly prestigious schools, including a private institution that costs up to £40,000 per year. This school is located in the heart of Montecito, the luxurious area in California where they reside.

Royal commentator Lee Cohen has now slammed the pair for thinking about sending their kids to an "outrageously expensive school". He said: "Their supposed commitment to progressive causes is nothing but a façade.

"If they're willing to indulge in this epitome of elitism, there is no advocating for equality. Yet they're willing to pay staggering tens of thousands per year for their children's education."

Speaking to GB News, he questioned how Meghan and Harry could "justify" their decision to look at private schools when "so many families struggle to afford even the basic necessities".

Lee added: "Sending their children to such a prestigious institution completely exposes the frauds that Harry and Meghan are. By perpetuating the very systems of privilege that they claim to expose."

However, not everyone agreed with Lee's comments. Fans have flocked t X to defend the Sussexes, with one person writing: "No one should begrudge Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan choosing a school where they can feel Prince Archie is the safest possible setting." Another added: "Education is a priority for Meghan and Harry."

Harry himself attended some very prestigious schools, including Ludgrove for prep school before following his older brother Prince William to Eton College. Meghan attended private Catholic school Immaculate Heart High School.

Richard Mineards from the Montecito Journal claimed Meghan and Harry have been considering local school options following Archie's fifth birthday. He said: "Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are eyeing entering their two children, Archie and Lilibet, at a local private school, I can exclusively reveal.

"The Riven Rock twosome were spotted inspecting an institution's campus last week, bringing them one-step closer to a decision."

Richard added: "School fees in our area range from $60,000 to $50,000 plus for older grades, with most of the institutions having 100 per cent of students going on to attend four-year colleges."