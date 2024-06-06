Prince Harry gives huge favour to Prince William amid feud

Harry was invited to Hugh Grosvenor wedding but then agreed to stay away

Prince Harry has seemingly taken actions that facilitate Prince William's ability to fulfil a significant responsibility within the royal family.

Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster, is a close friend of both Prince Harry and Prince William. His upcoming wedding, which has been dubbed the 'society wedding of the year', is scheduled to take place this week, with his marriage to Olivia Henson set for tomorrow, Friday, June 7.



Earlier reports indicated that the Duke of Sussex declined a "save the date" invitation to the Duke of Westminster's wedding to avoid a potentially awkward encounter with family members with whom he currently has strained relationships, who are also expected to attend.

Shortly after this was reported, it was revealed that Prince William had been appointed as an usher at the wedding.

As reported by The Times, a source said: "It is understood that a civilised understanding was reached between the Duke [of Westminster] and Harry over the phone. It’s a long way to come from California, after all."

Speaking of a"diplomatic" move, they added: "Harry was invited but then agreed to stay away. The Duke’s diplomacy then cleared the way for William to perform the role of usher during Friday’s ceremony — a job that would have been beyond awkward if he was obliged to show Harry to his pew, even though he might enjoy telling him where to go."

This comes after American publication PEOPLE Magazine said that they could "confirm" that the Duke of Sussex was invited to society wedding of the year, despite reports saying otherwise.

The magazine writes how "there was an acknowledgment on both sides that it would be difficult for Harry to attend", adding that it was an "understanding between the two friends", according to a source.

An insider close to Hugh Grosvenor and his bride-to-be told the outlet that Harry and the Duke of Westminster made the agreement in a mutual way, with the magazine adding: "The decision certainly avoided the inevitable clamour had estranged brothers Prince William, 41, and Prince Harry both attended the nuptials, eliminating the possibility of the big day being overshadowed for the couple."