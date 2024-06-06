Prince William impresses with mature speech, pays emotional tribute to troops, Kate

Princess Catherine announced in March that she had undergone preventative chemotherapy

The Prince of Wales hailed the "bravery and sacrifice" made the D-Day heroes during his speech at Juno Beach on the 80th anniversary. Thousands of Canadian troops lost their lives at Juno Beach in 1944.

The Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was pictured alongside the Prince of Wales ahead of his speech.

William said: "Good afternoon, Prime Minister Trudeau, Prime Minister Attal, veterans, and distinguished guests, I am honoured to join you to commemorate the bravery and sacrifice of the Canadian troops, who gave so much 80 years ago.

"On June 6 1944, as part of the one hundred and fifty thousand Allied Troops that landed or parachuted into Normandy, fourteen thousand were from Canada. Far from home they stormed these very sand dunes behind me, shoulder to shoulder with thousands of British troops.

"Standing here today in peaceful silence, it is almost impossible to grasp the courage it would have taken to run into the fury of battle that day.The assault on D-Day remains the most ambitious military operation in history. The events of that windy, grey day, ultimately led to the liberation of Europe, but it came at heavy cost.

"We continue to honour every Canadian, who gave so much. Every Canadian family who lost a loved one. Every Canadian who lived with the scars of battle, both physical and mental. "I want to thank you, our veterans, for your extraordinary acts of bravery and sacrifice, on Juno Beach, and the liberation of Europe. All of you demonstrated heroism, and determination, that ensured fascism was conquered.

"The commitment to service displayed by Canadian troops, is a great testament to the strength of the people of Canada.

"Canada and the UK continue to stand, side by side as we did in 1944. Just as strong together, 80 years later. Ensuring the memory of those who fought for freedom lives on is why we’ve come together again today – to say thank you.

"Thank you for our freedom, and thank you for your service."

The Princess of Wales has not accompanied her husband overseas as she continues to focus on her health. Princess Catherine announced in March that she had undergone preventative chemotherapy.

Prince William touched on his wife's absence at the D-Day commemorative event in Portsmouth on Wednesday. He said regarding Princess Catherine: "She had love to be here today."



