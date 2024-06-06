Jeremy Renner reveals past secret career at Drew Barrymore's show

Jeremy Renner reveals his secret past at 'Drew Barrymore's' show

Jeremy Renner surprised fans by revealing a lesser-known chapter in his career.



During his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 53-year-old actor shared that he once worked as a beauty counter representative.

Renner's pre-Hollywood job involved assisting customers in finding products and enhancing their beauty.

“I’d work on the weekends at the department stores, audition all week for film and television and then go put makeup on women on the weekends. It was awesome.”

Deciding on using the Hawkeye actor's experience Barrymore sought his expert advice for achieving the perfect lip. The actor suggested to go “all over your lips, so it's lasting, because it's more matte and less oil.”

Furthermore, he explained that because lip gloss has less oil than lipstick, it adds shine without requiring constant reapplication, which helps prevent creasing.

Barrymore couldn't help but say, "God, you're good!" while sporting a striking crimson lip. Renner revealed that he worked in the beauty field for eight significant years, so this recognition was well-earned.

"I did makeup...wow, it ended up being for eight years," he confessed.

His early acting ambitions were aided by his cosmetics job, which allowed him to doll up clients on the weekends and attend auditions during the week.

Renner's career in cosmetics may have been a hidden talent, but his true breakthrough came with his riveting performance in the 2009 film The Hurt Locker, which earned him a prestigious Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.