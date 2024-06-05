Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet ready to embark on new journey

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are set to achieve their biggest milestones as their parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly started their hunt for the ideal school for them.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are scoping out high grade schools around Montecito to send their children, according to a new report.

However, a royal commentator has flayed the California-based couple for their alleged plans to find an expensive school for their kids.

Lee Cohen, speaking to GBN America, said: "It's utterly infuriating to hear that Harry and Meghan, the self-proclaimed champions of equality and social justice, are even contemplating enrolling their children in an in an exclusive, outrageously expensive school."



The commentator went on: "Their supposed commitment to progressive causes is nothing but a facade. If they're willing to indulge in this epitome of elitism, there is no advocating for equality.



"Yet they're willing to pay staggering tens of thousands per year for their children's education. How can they possibly justify this when so many families struggle to afford even the basic necessities?"

Cohen expressed his anger over the likely move of Harry and Meghan, saying: "Sending their children to such a prestigious institution completely exposes the frauds that Harry and Meghan are. By perpetuating the very systems of privilege that they claim to expose."

Harry and Meghan's new plans suggest they won't return to the UK anytime soon as they are focussing on their children Archie and Libet's studies in the US.