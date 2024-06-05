Harry, Meghan major decision for Lilibet laid bare amid King Charles, William appearance

The party was reportedly attended by celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not invite the Royal Family to their daughter's birthday party to "avoid potential drama," according to an expert.

Princess Lilibet celebrated her third birthday on Tuesday, with her parents hosting a special birthday bash over the weekend. The party was reportedly attended by celebrities like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, but the royals were absent.

Royal author Tom Quinn said the Sussexes failed to send out invitations to the Royal Family and now relationship expert Louella Alderson has suggested why.

Speaking exclusively to The Mirror, she said: "Given the tensions between the Royal Family and Harry and Meghan, it's not surprising that they chose to celebrate Princess Lilibet's birthday privately with their own close circle of friends and family.



"Their decision to exclude the Royal Family from the celebration could suggest that there is still unresolved tension or distance between them. It's also possible that Harry and Meghan wanted to have a more intimate and personal celebration for their daughter's first birthday without any outside interference or potential drama.

"They may have felt that celebrating with just their closest loved ones would create a more relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for everyone involved." Louella said there still seems to be tension between the Sussexes and the Royal Family.

Louella's comments come after royal expert Tom Quinn previously told The Mirror what happened at Lilibet's party.

He said: "Rather than go for a low-key celebration Harry and Meghan have spent the past weekend enjoying a pre-birthday bash for their daughter Lillibet's third birthday – hugely expensive presents have been ruled out but the couple's mansion in California was awash with celebrities including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and their daughter Daisy who is just a few months older than Lilibet."



It comes after it has been reported that Harry will likely feel some sadness as his royal relatives gathered for events to commemorate D-Day, according to an expert.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the pivotal moment in the Second World War, and as with most military commemorations, there will be a significant royal presence.

Today, King Charles joined his son, Prince William, at the UK's national commemorative event in Portsmouth before they both travel to France for further events on Thursday.

