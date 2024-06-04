Prince Harry in painful situation as William turns back on Duke

Prince Harry is said to be heartbroken over his rift with the royal family as it could leave a bed impact on his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



The Duke of Sussex is devastated over estrangement from his brother Prince William and how this could affect his own children. Harry wants better things for his children, according to a royal expert.

The Duke has reportedly made efforts to mend fences with the royal family, but the response was not same from the Palace as they have lost their trust in him after his and Meghan's claims and allegations.



However, Harry tried to make amends as he returned to the UK in February for a meeting with King Charles after the monarch's cancer diagnosis, where father-son duo had a meaningful 30-minute chat. But he could not see his elder brother William.



During his latest trip to his home country Harry could not meet King Charles and Prince William as they did not spare time from their busiest schedule to meet him.

A royal insider ahs claimed "Harry and William's feud is beyond repair as it has grown with time and will no be healed soon.

"Harry might be suffering in silence over his brother's alleged decision to turn his back on him," added the source.

They continued: "But, what about William's emotions as he was unnecessarily mentioned by the Duke in his book Spare for all the wrong reason."



On the other hand, a royal expert claimed "We know that Harry's deepest upset concerns not just his lack of relationship with George, Charlotte and Louis, but also his own children's lack of a relationship with their cousins."

"Harry has said that he hopes the cousins can at least be friends as adults," Tom Quinn told The Mirror.

The Duchess of Sussex has seemingly moved on from the royal family and focused her energies elsewhere, while the Duke remains caught up in past grievances.

