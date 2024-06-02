Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘exploring’ relocation options amid U.S. visa case

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are faced with “unnecessary worry and embarrassment” following the former’s controversial admissions in memoir, Spare.



Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond reflected on current dilemma of the Sussexes as they await court’s decision in the duke’s US visa case.

For the unversed, the prince has been embroiled in a legal battle with the country’s conservative thinktank, The Heritage Foundation, who are demanding Harry’s immigration records to be made public.

They are intent to see whether the youngest son of King Charles admitted to using substance in his visa application, which would automatically nullify him entry into the US.

The royal expert shared: "Harry must regret having been so frank about drugs in his book. It really wasn’t a necessary part of the narrative although I understand that he was trying to explain his mental health issues."

“But admissions like that can have consequences and, right now, he must be feeling the heat. I think he’s fine as long as the Biden administration continues to back him,” she explained.

“But things could be very different if Trump became president again.

"In the end, though, I can’t imagine that the USA would actually throw him out. Lawyers would find some way around it, I think,” Jennie continued.

“But it must be an unnecessary worry and embarrassment for Harry at the moment.

"I suppose if the worst came to the worst, they would have to find somewhere else to live but I doubt that it would be the UK. Perhaps Canada would look kindly on them.

“But I don’t think it will come to that,” added the expert.