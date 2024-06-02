Riley Keough deals with 'ghosts' following tragic losses

Riley Keough deals with 'spirits' following family tragedies

Riley Keough, Elvis Presley's granddaughter, is grappling with family tragedies and legal issues while working on her autobiography, which honours her late mother Lisa Marie's legacy.



The book, set for release on October 15, has Riley sifting through her mother's tapes and notebooks, reliving memories and emotions. A source close to the project describes Riley's experience as "living with ghosts" as she aims to portray her mother's story with accuracy and compassion.

The book's release will be celebrated at Graceland, the Presley family estate where Lisa Marie, Elvis, and Riley's brother Benjamin Keough are laid to rest.

Riley was described by the source as "a super busy actress, producer and mum", with the insider telling Page Six: "She's not only had to listen to her mom's thoughts but has to decide how to package that into this book … It's a Herculean effort. She's going to have a lot of input on how people perceive Lisa's legacy forever. That's how difficult this is."

The Guilty star is not only working on her autobiography but also navigating intricate family legal issues.

Recently, Graceland, the iconic Presley estate, was at risk of being auctioned off due to Lisa Marie's unpaid loan of $3.8 million.

As the sole heir, Riley took legal action to safeguard the property, claiming she was being targeted in a foreclosure scam.