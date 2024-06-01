Prince Harry defended by uncle against royal family's shocking decision

Prince Harry was fiercely defended by his uncle after the royal family made a decision about him.



Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer, who has a close relationship with his nephew Prince Harry, previously defended the Duke against a shocking decision by the royal family.

Earl Spencer was forced to stick up for Harry when the royals were planning the funeral of Princess Diana.

King Charles' younger son Harry recalled the incident and said his uncle had been against him walking behind his mother's coffin.



Harry was just 12 years old when the funeral took place and the plan was for him and his brother Prince William, who was only a little older at 15, to follow the coffin on foot. Earl Spencer believed it was too much for the young brothers to handle.



‌Recalling the incident in his memoir Spare, Harry said: "It seemed a lot to ask of two young boys. Several adults were aghast. Mummy's brother, Uncle Charles, raised hell."



Harry said his uncle yelled: "You cant make these boys walk behind their mother's coffin! It's barbaric." An alternative plan was created to have William walk behind the coffin alone, however, it was decided both brothers had to do it "to garner sympathy".

The Duke of Sussex added: "Uncle Charles was furious. But I wasn't. I didn’t want Willy to undergo an ordeal like that without me. Had the roles been reversed, he'd never have wanted me—indeed, allowed me—to go it alone."

Earl Spencer recently reunited with Harry at St Paul's Cathedral for a special service to mark the anniversary of the Invictus Games. royal expert Tom Quinn believes the show of solidarity "speaks volumes" about where the Earl's loyalties lie.



Princess Diana sadly died in August 1997 in a fatal car crash in Paris. Tom told the Mirror there is "still a lot of bitterness around". The expert added: "Like Harry, the Spencers still see the Royal Family, to some extent, as the enemy."

