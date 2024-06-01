Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie flip the script on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not pleased with the way the former was treated by royal cousins during his latest trip to the UK.



A source divulged the Sussexes’ feelings towards Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie after they failed to show up at the prince’s Invictus Games service in the UK last month.

Speaking to National Enquirer, they claimed: “It came as a huge shock to Harry and Meghan that both Eugenie and Beatrice iced him out when he was in London. They’re really upset over it.”

The insider went on to explain the York sisters deliberately took sides with the royal family to get in King Charles and Prince William’s good books amid talks to their promotion to working royals.

“They pulled a no-show and made it clear where they stand when it comes to family politics,” they said, noting they had “no choice” but to betray Harry and Meghan in a bid to protect their reputation before the royals.

“They were backed into a corner, and they had to put themselves first — the same way Meghan and Harry would have,” the tipster explained.

“Harry and Meghan had all kinds of hopes of getting the girls and their husbands over to America and even going into business with them.

“So, it’s a real slap in the face to be chucked over in favor of William — and Harry’s fuming!” they added.