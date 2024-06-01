Late Queen foils Harry, Meghan’s ‘exploitative’ plans with strategic final move

The late Queen Elizabeth II saw through Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tactics to exploit the royal family during her final days.

During a conversation on The Sun’s The Royal Exclusive show, royal expert Phil Dampier claimed the late monarch couldn’t shake off fear of being exploited whenever she was in the company of the Sussexes.

Hence, she decided to forbid the Montecito couple to take any photographs of her with their youngest daughter Lilibet, when they introduced her to the late Queen during her platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022.

He shared: "The big fear that the late Queen had and that the King now has is that when [Harry and Meghan] turn up, they do tend to turn up with a sort of Netflix film crew or a photographer in tow.

"You always get the feeling that whatever happens, whatever the discussions are, that it's going to sooner or later end up on a programme or in some sort of podcast,” Phil continued.

"And that's unfortunately where the trust has gone and they just don't trust [Harry].

"Even if the Queen might have been, you know, struggling with her health, I think she was still sharp as a tack and she realised that any photograph that was taken of her with Lilibet could have been exploited,” the royal expert explained.

"I don't think she was very pleased that it was presented to her as a fate of conflict that the name Lilibet was chosen in the first place, I think she was a little bit upset by that.

He added: "So yes she put her foot down and said no photographs and I must admit, I don't blame her, but it's sad we've never seen one."