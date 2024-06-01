Meghan Markle’s fate in royal family tied to healing rift with ‘sick’ father

Meghan Markle’s fate of royal reconciliation tied to healing rift with ‘sick’ father

Meghan Markle has been urged to mend fences with her own family, including her ailing father before building bridges with the royal family.



Speaking to GB News America, royal commentator Maureen Callahan reflected on severed relations between the father-daughter duo which have lasted for over six years now.

Meghan has been estranged from Thomas Markle Sr. as well as her half siblings, brother Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha over privacy intrusion since marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

Callahan shared: "She probably won't listen to the best minds around her.

"This reminds me of our last conversation about Meghan and her inability, for whatever reason, to mend fences with her own sick father."

The Daily Mail columnist explained: "I think if she really had any intention of making amends with not just the King and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but with the British people to whom gave her so much goodwill and the wedding.

"Step number one, I think, would be to very quietly make amends with her own father. Show that charity begins at home, and then you make the slow approach to the royals, whom you have so denigrated and accused of terrible things, while you monetised all these accusations,” she continued.

"It can't be that they're so terrible that you want nothing to do with them and you could never step foot in the UK again unless it's a luxury Windsor lounge at Heathrow. You may be overreacting,” the royal commentator added.