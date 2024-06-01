Governor Kundi says talks with PTI possible if they apologise for past mistakes

KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi. — X/@SahibzadaSulta1

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi asked the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to apologise for past mistakes as condition to conduct talks with the party.

The governor stressed the Imran Khan-founded party to play its role in the Parliament, as merely making noise won't gain them anything.

Addressing a presser in Lahore today, Governor Kundi said, "We are ready to talk if PTI apologises for past mistakes."

The KP governor's statement comes after PTI continues its tirade against the ruling government in Islamabad and the spat between KP government and Centre pertaining to dues owed to the province.

However, after a "meaningful" dialogue with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, the two sides resolved the issues between them, agreeing to work together for public relief.

The governor, on the other hand, maintained that he does not want tension between the provincial government and the Governor House in KP. "The Governor House of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will not be part of any conspiracy."

He also invited KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to his office to sit together for development and peace in the province.

"I will play the role of a bridge between the Centre and province," said the governor, adding that he has also spoken about KP's problems with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Commenting on the issues faced by KP and the provincial government's complaints towards Islamabad, Governor Kundi said he asked CM Gandapur to go to the federal government and convey the problems, as that will help find a solution.

"I told KP chief minister to talk to the federal government with arguments. If this behaviour continues in the future, they will solve the problem," he said.

Kundi said he was hopeful that the federal government will resolve KP's issues. "KP CM earlier used such language that did not solve the problem."

The KP governor said he was ready to talk to all the parties in the province for its development, peace and prosperity. "Political people should sit with political parties and solve the problems."

Sharing his opinion on the consequences of the May 9 riots, Governor Kundi said that all the accused of the violent-ridden event should be brought to justice.

"The accused of May 9 should be punished. The mastermind of May 9 tragedy should be brought to justice first," he said during the presser today.