Prince Harry can 'normalise things' with King Charles this summer

Prince Harry could take a step towards mending his relationship with King Charles, and it involves Meghan Markle, according to a royal expert.

Since Harry and Meghan abruptly stepped back from their roles as working royals four years ago, their relationship with their royal relatives, particularly Charles and Prince William, has been rocky.

Tensions escalated with the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, which revealed private moments between the Duke of Sussex and his family members.

When Charles disclosed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, Harry swiftly rushed to be by his side. However, hopes for a complete reconciliation seemed to fade earlier this month when Harry declined an offer from the King to stay in a royal residence during his recent visit to the UK.

Respected royal author and historian Robert Hardman, who recently published a biography of the King, has now shared his perspective on what they should do to mend their relationship. He believes they need to "normalise" it.

According to the Independent, he told the Hay Literary Festival that one of the first steps of "normalising" things would be for Harry to bring Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to Balmoral privately in the summer for the royals' annual Scottish holiday.

He explained: "Once that happens it's not such big news when it happens again. Then you start to get somewhere."

The King has kept up the late Queen's tradition of heading to the Scottish Highlands in the summer and inviting his family members to stay. And despite the ongoing drama surrounding the Sussexes, royal expert Ingrid Seward believes Charles will still extend an invitation to them, despite the couple's issues with security.

"Harry and Meghan's security fears could well be a stumbling block to any kind of reunion with the royal family. But no doubt they have been invited to Balmoral this summer," Ingrid told the Mirror.

"As the late Queen discovered, Scotland offers the only quality time a Monarch has to devote to family. It would be very sad if Charles was denied the pleasure of seeing his grandchildren just because of Harry's unfounded security woes."