Meghan Markle 'blindsided' by reality of her role in royal family

Meghan Markle’s animosity toward royal family stemmed from her unrealistic expectations of them.

Speaking to OK! magazine, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared: "I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the Royal Family… or even the deputy top dog."

Though she understood with the duchess’ desire to lead her life the way she wanted, the royal expert condemned her for using royal life to do so.

"There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life. There’s nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It’s just that the Royal Family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions,” Jennie explained.

She also debunked claims Meghan craves for “superstar” profile, noting: "In fact she’s been quite low-key in recent times, presumably enjoying her family life in California.

“But she has projects in the pipeline with her website and I’m sure she will enjoy being in control of every detail.

"She is an independent woman with strong views and she is perfectly entitled to deploy her skills in any way she wants,” Bond added.