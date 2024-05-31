Mandy Moore Expecting Baby Girl No. 3 with Husband Taylor Goldsmith

Mandy Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith anticipate arrival of baby girl.

Mandy Moore known for her role in Tangled, has revealed that her family is expanding once again.

The actress shared the exciting news of her third pregnancy with husband Taylor Goldsmith via her Instagram account.

In the Instagram post, she posted a heartwarming photo of her two sons holding hands.

Both boys were dressed in white T-shirts, with Gus's shirt reading "Big" and Oscar's shirt reading "Middle."

Captioning the adorable snapshot, Moore wrote, "Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon.

Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister." The announcement garnered excitement from fans as Moore and Goldsmith prepare to welcome their newest addition to the family.

Moore shared her excitement about establishing family traditions during the holiday season, especially with her youngest son Oscar "Ozzie," who was too young to fully participate last year.

Reflecting on their experience on the East Coast last year, Moore expressed anticipation for the upcoming move and the opportunity to settle in and create new traditions in their new home.

With her eldest son Gus starting preschool, Moore looks forward to embracing new community connections and shared activities with new friends.

She believes that being home this year will hold particular significance, as they embark on creating memorable moments and cherished traditions as a growing family.