Megan Thee Stallion remembers late mom for first time since Nicki Minaj feud

Megan thee Stallion's mom passed away in 2021 from a brain tumour



Megan Thee Stallion wants the world to remember her late mother, Holly Thomas, for the “tough” and hardworking woman that she was.

Months after fellow rapper Nicki Minaj indirectly incited security threats on Holly’s grave after going after Megan in her response diss Bigfoot, Megan broke her silence about her late mom by shedding light on her resilience.

“My mama did everything and she just looked like a baddie all the time,” the Hiss rapper told L'Officiel for their latest cover story, noting that her mother kept her shielded from the financial hardships they were suffering.

“It wasn’t until I got older that I realised that we were not rich at all, and we were struggling, and I did need to get a job… Now the veil is lifted from over my eyes,” Megan reflected.

The Savage rapper expressed regret over Holly not being able to share her burden with anyone else.

“Now that I’m in those shoes, I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t want to carry that. I want to be strong,’” Megan noted, going on to explain her own struggles with anxiety and depression and how she’s learned to seek help via therapy.

Holly passed away in March 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer.



Her death was used multiple times as a punchline by Nicki in her song Bigfoot, with lines such as “Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie,” and “Lyin’ on your dead mama."